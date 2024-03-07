Leonardo DiCaprio Is 'The New Hef'? Crystal Hefner Thinks So!

Do we have a new Hugh Hefner on our hands with Leonardo DiCaprio??

The late Playboy founder’s wife Crystal Hefner stopped by the Carrie & Tommy Podcast on Wednesday and didn’t hold back when talking about the Oscar winner! She totally compared him to her controversial ex — whose reputation has taken a beating the past couple years! While pointing out how Leo is known for dating women MUCH younger than him, the 37-year-old quipped:

“He’s turning into the new Hef, right?. He’s just, like, getting older, the girls are getting younger, and I’m like, ‘Oh gosh, it’s a bad look.’”

Oof! She ain’t exactly wrong…

As Leo fans know, he’s made sort of a reputation for himself by dating women 25 and younger… Despite being 49 years old himself now! Over the past couple years, he dated Gigi Hadid on and off, and she’s over 25 — but still two decades years his junior. So, yeah, we can definitely see a little of what she’s talking about. Thus far we’ve never heard any allegations of giving women drugs, of course. And he isn’t employing these girls… gosh, we hope! And we’d like to think he’s at least a bit better in the sack compared to Hugh, but the testimonials ain’t too promising! LOLz!

There was also that one time he and Rihanna allegedly hooked up at a Playboy mansion party, though, and she’s only 13 years his junior! (Though that was like 9 years ago, so she still would have been like 27 at the time.) Of that night, Crystal recalled:

“I remember Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna hooking up one night. I was thinking, ‘That’s smart, hook up with each other, and then they won’t tell anyone.’”

Ha!

As for his current love life? Leo is dating model Vittoria Ceretti — but she turns 26 later this year, so we’ll just have to see if he keeps her around! Ha!

