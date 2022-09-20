Singer Lewis Capaldi Kicked Off Of Tinder, Bumble, & Hinge! Find Out Why!

Poor Lewis Capaldi!

The Scottish-born singer has had a rough go of it in the romantic realm lately. That’s according to his own admissions, at least — and it has nothing to do with him as a person or anything like that! In fact, it’s precisely because of who he is that he’s been unable to find love! So frustrating!!

The 25-year-old crooner went on the Diary of a CEO podcast late last week and opened up to host Steven Bartlett about his personal life, career goals, and relationship hopes. That last one proved particularly interesting, because according to Capaldi himself, he keeps getting kicked off dating apps!

Frustrated by his unlucky love life, the singer explained why he’s getting booted off Bumble, Tinder, and Hinge so regularly:

“I’ve just been kicked off Tinder because I think people think I’m fake. So I’ve been kicked off Bumble, Tinder, Hinge. Hinge is the one [that stung]. I love Tinder, Tinder’s great, but Hinge is what I really want to get on because I feel like mid-20s, that’s what people are on.”

Oh nooooo!

That honestly sucks. And we don’t even know how you would go about correcting it, either. Like, he’s super famous, so every time he posts his picture on there, people are just going to think it’s a spammer faking with a celeb’s pics, ya know?? Ugh!

Capaldi has apparently used dating apps with some success before. In fact, he told Bartlett that he met his last girlfriend on Tinder. But lately, things have been tough for the Before You Go singer. At one point, the recording artist was tipped off about another app called Feeld. Excited to give it a go, he tried it out, but quickly found that the app’s casual sex focus was way too much for him:

“Someone told me to get on his one called Feeld, and I was like, ‘cool, it’s another dating app, whatever.’ And I go on it, and it’s like so sexual. And I’m like, ‘this is way beyond anything I’m tuned in for.'”

Oof!

For now, he’s hopeful things will somehow self-correct. The Hold Me While You Wait singer sounded optimistic about what the future may hold for him in love, even if the tech companies aren’t helping at this point:

“If I met the right person, I’d be buzzed. But right now it’s a bit unfair with the other person, they’d have to be quite an understanding human being.”

Love the optimism!

Of course, it’d be hard not to be optimistic when you’re as big a star as Capaldi. When Bartlett asked him about how much female attention he gets, the singer joked that his rise to fame over the last few years has really helped his profile with the ladies:

“More girls are interested in me now than there were a couple of years ago. People feel like they know you, they see your personality, and how you make them laugh.”

Well, that’s the rock star effect for ya, right?!

We just hope these tech issues can sort themselves out. Not sure what the answer is, though. Maybe he should try Raya??? That one seems to work for other celebs! Just saying!

What do y’all think??

