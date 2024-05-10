Everything NEW Taylor Swift Added To Second Leg Of Eras Tour -- TTPD, Outfits, Aliens, & MORE!

The Eras Tour is in its newest era!

Taylor Swift is officially back on tour, ending the hiatus with her latest show in Paris on Thursday. And it turns out she’s been working hard during the break! She’s changed up the routine so much Swifties almost can’t recognize it!

Since the release of The Tortured Poets Department came during her weeks-long break, she’s tacked on a lot of fun surprises — as well as taken out some of the moments fans have gotten accustomed to. And we’ve got all the deets! Spoilers ahead…

New Intro & Possible Movie

First up, we’ve got word from The Swift Society on X (Twitter) that the whole show was filmed. Is she just getting herself some game tape to review? Like boyfriend Travis Kelce does after a game? Or…

Is it possible she’s filming a new movie?! We all remember the concert film T-Swizzle brought to theaters and eventually Disney+ — so it would make sense an updated concert would need an updated movie. Or perhaps The Eras Tour: Live From Paris?? See the announcement for yourself (below):

Fans also noticed how TTPD is in the new intro to the concert! Now in the famous introduction of all her albums, Tay can be heard saying:

“Straight from The Tortured Poets Department”

????| "The Tortured Poets Department" in The Eras Tour intro "Straight from The Tortured Poets Department" pic.twitter.com/EnFYf98aK1 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024

New Eras Order

Mz. Swift likes to keep her fans on her toes, that’s for sure. And Thursday night’s show was no exception. The pop star made sure to keep her fans guessing as she changed up the whole order of her different album sets. What was originally Lover, Fearless, Evermore, Reputation, Speak Now, Red, Folklore, 1989, then Midnights has now been flipped on its head!

We don’t even know if the order will stay the same, but as it stands it’s now she’s combined Folklore and Evermore to make room for TTPD!

‼️| Taylor Swift on the new "folklore + evermore" setlist "The sisters are reunited… You can call it folkmore or everlore. Whatever you want as long as you sing champagne problems" pic.twitter.com/QTLcqzM20B — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024

Cut Songs

She also dropped a LOT of songs including The 1 and Long Live, much to the dismay of her Swifties! See the new official setlist — subject to change (below):

????| The BRAND NEW official setlist for Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'! – Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

– Cruel Summer

– The Man

– You Need To Calm Down

– Lover

– Fearless

– You Belong With Me

– 22

– We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

– I Knew You Were Trouble

-… pic.twitter.com/J3U0owqSxK — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 9, 2024

You can also see all the songs that did a vanishing act!

????| Songs that have been officially removed from the permanent setlist of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' – The Archer (Lover)

– Long Live (Speak Now)

– the 1 (folklore)

– the last great american dynasty (folklore)

– tis the damn season (evermore)

– tolerate it (evermore) pic.twitter.com/bMeedDxfxV — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 9, 2024

Costume Changes

The 34-year-old singer dazzled French Swifties by ditching her signature pink and blue Lover bodysuit for an orange and red one at the beginning of the show!

????| High quality pics of the new "Lover" bodysuit pic.twitter.com/fF7rLM38Wx — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024

The Man blazer also matched this look!

Is all the new red to give a wink at her newfound love for the Kansas City Chiefs??? Hmm…

Her 2019 album wasn’t the only one that got an update, though! Fearless, Folklore, Speak Now, and Midnights all got upgrades! The Fearless dress is a replica of her original tour dress from the mid-00s, while her Folklore dress changed to yellow rather than cream. Speak Now kept her signature purple ballgown with some new bling, and the Midnights bodysuit got some more sexy slits!

✨| High quality pics of the new "Fearless" outfit pic.twitter.com/WAunaMTXo8 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024

????| High quality pics of the new "folklore" dress pic.twitter.com/6XzI6VunwP — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024

Gorgeous!! Taylor’s acoustic “surprise song” dress was also updated to hot pink! And 1989 got a funky mismatched colors look. Similar to her original 1989 tour outfit, she wore a high-waisted blue skirt with a hot pink top, and some mismatched booties.

And, of course, probably the most shocking of all was her Red shirt! It read “This Is Not Taylor’s Version”! Whaaat? What kind of Easter egg is that?

????| Taylor Swift wearing a new "This IS NOT Taylor's Version" shirt for 22 #ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/FMv2hJ0hOW — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024

TTPD Era

Taylor officially welcomed her new baby to the stage! On Thursday night she performed several songs from her newest album and rocked some insane new ‘fits! She even called the set itself “Female Rage: The Musical”. Look at the official list of songs she performed (below):

????| "The Tortured Poets Department" setlist for the Eras Tour – But Daddy I Love Him

– So High School

– Who's Afraid of Little Old Me

– Down Bad & Fortnight

– The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

– I Can Do It With A Broken Heart pic.twitter.com/aVPNawg6Hv — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024

And check out some of these outfits! Including a similar dress to the one she wore at the Golden Globes, as well as a new top and shorts combo.

????| Taylor Swift and her dancer Jan Ravnik for "Fortnight" #ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/kaoBhmWPK4 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024

????| Taylor Swift is performing "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"#ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/ACHFyEcGD9 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024

????| Taylor Swift is performing "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"#ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/SgNk7d6id8 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024

It didn’t stop there, though — Parisian Swifties were treated to a whole new dance routine and stage, featuring demonic looking faces and even alien abductions. Wild!

????| Taylor Swift for "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"pic.twitter.com/GD5ztmR8LJ — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024

????| Taylor Swift for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart"#ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Pv8qhqoJdv — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024

‼️| Taylor Swift changing her outfit during TTPD#ParisTSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/0WrfTppl6k — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 9, 2024

It’s almost like there’s an entirely new concert going on!

What do U think the best part of Taylor’s new setup is, Perezcious readers? Are U a fan? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]