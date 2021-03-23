Lil Mama Says She's Starting A 'Heterosexual Rights Movement' To Protect From LGBTQ+ Activists?!

Lil Mama is all about that “heterosexual rights” Tucker Carlson-level bull s**t, apparently… Sigh…

The 31-year-old entertainer is getting all the wrong kinds of publicity right now after she took to her Instagram Stories late last week to deliver an aggressive diatribe against “bullying” coming from the LGBTQ+ community. Not cool at all!

Threatening her followers by writing in big letters across the top of the Story that she was “about to start a heterosexual rights movement,” the New York native laid it all out there in one packed paragraph:

“Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL, get a kick out bullying people for having an option, how they dress, how their hair and or makeup looks, how much money they have, etc. There are so many people afraid to give their honest opion [sic] because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context. I don’t have to prove myself by reminding people that I have loved ones of the LGBTQ+ Community. When I speak I’m not trying to hurt anyone, I’m just speaking my truth, just like you all.”

Ummm WTF?!

Here’s the full post (below):

Lil Mama says she’s going to start a Heterosexual Rights movements against LGBTQ Bullying. pic.twitter.com/FWRloBMYGC — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) March 18, 2021

If it seems like it came out of nowhere, there’s actually some precedent here. As it turns out, Lil Mama caught heat nearly two weeks before that with a separate IG Stories post that many felt was an unfair and inappropriate critique of the transgender community.

In that post, the rapper openly claimed the transgender movement was about “depopulation at any cost.” WTF?! She also shared a tweet that didn’t sit too well, either:

“So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a driver’s license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or ‘change’ their gender? This is insanity America.”

Girl… seriously? FWIW, this first post came shortly after Michelle Obama interviewed Zaya Wade — NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union‘s 13-year-old transgender step-daughter. So even though the artist doesn’t call out Zaya by name, it’s possible that interview — or the reaction to that interview — sparked this blow-up.

Here’s that first full post from earlier in March (below):

Lil Mama with a message about society via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/XhdZhT5EWw — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) March 7, 2021

Yeah… So, predictably, Lil Mama took a ton of criticism for that first post. And it’s well-deserved! Being transgender isn’t about “depopulation at any cost,” and it’s not some crude “cat fights” or “sword fights” joke. Ugh… It’s about living your true life, happily, as who you really are! It’s not some big conspiracy! For the rapper, though, that criticism and critique somehow morphed into “bullying,” hence that second opinion (up top).

Which is ridiculous! Girl, just because you’re getting called out, it does not mean you’re being bullied! Sometimes it means you said or did something wrong or bad, and people are nice enough to point out and correct your behavior! Learn from it, don’t condemn it!!!

Also, how is she going to start a “heterosexual rights movement”?? Like, honestly, what rights don’t heterosexual people have?! The world was made for them — from big rights, like marriage, to smaller but equally important ones like their ability to see their spouses in the hospital, and everything in between. Whether Lil Mama is up for having that conversation, though, is anybody’s guess.

At least Twitter users were quick to attempt to correct the Lip Gloss songstress, real name Niatia Kirkland, by calling her out (below):

“Can she name a right that heterosexual people do not already have?” “Lord help us with all this. Why can’t acceptance just be standard practice and why does everyone gotta have a movement!? God made us all perfect no matter race, sexuality, Creed, etc.” “Has she lost her mind? The LGBTQ community has supported her when everyone else pretty much forgot about her.” “Shutting up is free. I want her to stop talking.” “She should have sat on that for a minute or spoken about it out loud to someone family/friends before expressing it to the public. Not a good look. Because that sound like she want to start anti-gay movement.”

Exactly… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off about Lil Mama’s unfortunate ignorance down in the comments (below)…

