Watch Mark Hoppus Play Bass For First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis!

Yes! This makes us so happy!

As you likely know, Mark Hoppus shared the sad news last month that he was diagnosed with cancer, what turned out to be stage IV-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Scary stuff.

However, he’s been positive throughout the whole ordeal, sharing great news last week about how the chemo seems to be working, and he’s starting to feel better.

Related: Mark’s Mom Is Helping — Because She Beat This Same Cancer

In fact, he’s feeling so much better now he’s even back to making music!

The Blink-182 singer hopped on his Twitch channel, where he usually streams video games, and did a chat session with his fans — that included playing and talking about some of his classic songs!

The livestream was a you-have-to-be-there situation, but there are still a couple clips you can watch HERE.

And a fan captured the moment Mark reveals this is indeed the first time he’s “felt well enough” to play his bass since his diagnosis! Such great news! Ch-ch-check out the happy moment (below)!

[Image via Mark Hoppus/Twitch/YouTube.]