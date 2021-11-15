Carter Reum Has A Secret Love Child -- But Does Paris Hilton Already Know??

It turns out that Paris Hilton‘s husband Carter Reum has a huge secret!

While the couple are enjoying marital bliss after wedding late last week, a new report from Page Six has come out revealing that the 40-year-old heiress’ beau has a secret 9-year-old love child from a previous relationship! And he has allegedly only seen her ONCE in her lifetime so far.

An insider with direct knowledge told the outlet that the entrepreneur fathered the kid with Laura Bellizzi, a reality star who appeared on the VH-1 show Secrets of Aspen AND previously dated Mel Gibson. He apparently signed a document acknowledging he was the father but has never taken a paternity test. Whoa…

A spokesperson for Reum didn’t deny the report on Monday, stating:

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”

As Paris and Carter’s extravagant wedding made headlines over the past couple of days, the source shared that the young girl, who currently lives with her mom in California, was “triggered” by their nuptials and feels “left out of her father’s life.” The confidant then added:

“Also, she saw the articles of Paris and Carter talking about starting a family. She felt tremendous rejection and felt left out. She wants to have a relationship with him.”

Even more so, the source noted how the girl just wants to “know her daddy,” expressing:

“She just wants to really complete the missing pieces of her puzzle. She’s at that age where self-identity is so important, and children want to know who they are and where they come from. It’s important for him to help her with that. It’s not about (Reum) or the mother. It’s about making the child whole. She is absolutely an amazing little girl. She has so much love to give. And she wants to give it to him, his family and whoever he chooses to love.”

Another insider reiterated how the child has been struggling not only with Reum’s absence, but also with the press surrounding his marriage to Paris:

“I cannot begin to describe the pain she feels. She is of an age now where she is cognizant and wants her paternal family to hear her and know her. He may not claim or love her, but she claims and loves him and his family.”

But what about the socialite? Does she know anything about this? Well, according to his spokesperson, she does as Reum supposedly has been upfront about his daughter since the start:

“From the beginning of Paris and Carter’s relationship, he was upfront with her about the matter. They are looking forward to starting their own family together in the future.”

It is no secret that the DJ has been planning for children with Reum, expressing back in January that she was undergoing IVF fertility treatment in the hopes of possibly having boy and girl twins. But it seems like they’ll have a lot to figure out going forward — especially after this report.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did any of you see this coming? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]