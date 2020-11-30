Lil Wayne Got His GF Back After Trump Lost?

Looks like true love has no political affiliation after all!

ICYMI, Lil Wayne and his girlfriend Denise Bidot reportedly broke up over political differences after the rapper’s controversial endorsement of Donald Trump. At the time, word was that the model had dumped Wayne for his Trump-supporting ways. However, in a since-deleted tweet the model called the story “absolutely false.”

According to The Blast, it was actually the other way around. After posting on her Instagram that “sometimes love just isn’t enough,” she allegedly wrote on her IG Story:

“Imagine being dumped over an IG post…that expressed MY political view and encouraged people to vote… It’s definitely 2020.”

Hmm. We may never know exactly what happened, but it may not matter anymore, anyway. Based on their social media, it seems like the couple overcame their differences and are back on once again.

The first clue was that Wayne — real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — re-followed Denise on IG. (It was easy to spot, because she’s the only person he follows.)

Over on her own social media, Bidot also hinted at the rekindled relationship, posting a snap of the Lollipop artist to her Story with the caption, “Mornings with bae.” She also tweeted:

“When ur man is trending bc he’s the fkn GOAT “

On Sunday, she re-posted some media about the musician’s new mixtape No Ceilings 3. One, the Twitter trending page for the mixtape, she captioned “HE DID THAT .” In another, she added an angel emoji alongside the lyrics:

“I’m in the Rolls Royce with a Denise”

(For the record, the Genius lyrics say the line is “with her doonies.” Huh!)

In any case, it’s safe to say there was a happy reunion here. Though if you were wondering whether the 38-year-old came to his senses regarding the Trump issue (a la 50 Cent), unfortunately it appears he’s still on the Trump train. On the No Ceilings track Life Is Good, he raps:

“I smoke it, she say pass it, she doing too much/Haven’t done my taxes, f**king with Trump.”

Well, the President lost the election by a huge margin, so luckily for us it doesn’t seem like Wayne has the ability to move the political needle that much. We’ll chalk this one up to an all’s well that ends well situation?!

