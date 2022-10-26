Lili Reinhart Doesn't Think She'll Be 'Invited Back' To The Met Gala After Slamming Kim Kardashian’s Crash Diet!

If you were hoping to see Lili Reinhart grace the red carpet at the Met Gala again, you might not want to hold your breath. Why is that? The 26-year-old actress doesn’t believe she’ll receive another invitation from Anna Wintour after calling Kim Kardashian out for “starving” herself in order to lose weight to fit into one of Marilyn Monroe’s dresses.

While she didn’t call out the celeb by name, she told W Magazine in an interview published on Wednesday:

“That was fun. But after going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back. I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress.”

If you don’t recall, Kim sparked a ton of controversy when she confessed she lost 16 pounds in only three weeks to be able to wear Marilyn’s iconic dress, you know, the one she wore when she sang “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. While on the carpet at the Met Gala in May, the 42-year-old reality star revealed to Vogue she followed an intense fitness routine to get ready for fashion’s biggest night:

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein.”

Despite the “strict” diet, Kim insisted she “didn’t starve” herself before the gala. Still, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum faced a lot of flak for promoting such an extreme diet, especially from Lili. The Hustlers star, who has always been open about her struggles with her mental health and body image issues, called out the reality TV star for how damaging her comment could be to the young people who follow her. Without mentioning Kim’s name, Lili wrote on Instagram Stories:

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting. Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.”

Following the backlash, Kim defended herself and insisted to The New York Times that she “didn’t do anything unhealthy” to get ready for the big night, adding:

“OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable. Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’”

Hmm… It’s not quite the same thing, right? Actors like those A-listers have months to prepare for their roles — not just 21 days. Plus, it isn’t Kim’s job to attend the gala 16 pounds lighter. Her actual career doesn’t depend on it, you know?

So even though there is a strong possibility Lili won’t be attending the star-studded party again, she refuses to apologize for her scathing message to Kim. She said to W Magazine:

“I have always wanted to stand for something. And while I don’t like it if one comment by me turns into 17 articles in People magazine, I never overthink what I post. It has to be a true representation of how I feel. And I would say that whether I had 100 followers or 100 million.”

