Lindsay Lohan & Paris Hilton REUNITE At Oscar Party!

Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton are back and sliving more than ever!

On Sunday night, the pop culture icons reunited for the first time in YEARS at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party! This is major news, y’all!

Related: North West Announces She’s Dropping An Album — & Fans DON’T Approve Of Title!

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Paris to ask her how it feels being in the same room as LiLo again — and how long it’s been. She dished:

“Oh my god, so many years. But we’ve been talking about all the mom things and it’s just so exciting to have this next phase in our lives. I’m so proud of her.”

Awww! Paris shares 1-year-old son Phoenix and 3-month-old daughter London with husband Carter Reum, while Lindsay welcomed son Luai with husband Bader Shammas last summer. So wild they’re cool moms now! See their interviews (below)!

The Simple Life alum seemed excited for her “mom’s night out” in a sparkling gown, while the Mean Girls star told the outlet it’s been about 10 years since she last attended a Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Well, she looked absolutely stunning! See their looks:

AMAZING!

After all the Y2K drama between these girls, we didn’t ever think we’d see this reunion! Are you surprised, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]