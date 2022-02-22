16 & Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

We knew when we first heard about the passing of 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer last month that it was drug-related based on her family’s statement. Now it has been confirmed that the reality star died from a cocaine and fentanyl overdose. She was just 26 years old.

According to The Sun, who obtained a copy of the autopsy report, the MTV personality’s cause of death was listed as fentanyl, despropionyl fentanyl, and cocaine intoxication. She was found in her Westminster, Maryland apartment last month. The report revealed that there “appeared to be a needle puncture” on Cashmyer’s right arm, but no needle tracks were observed. She was described as “well-nourished” at the time of her death. The exact manner of death couldn’t be determined, but the coroner did state that she had not been drinking alcohol at the time.

As we reported, the reality star’s family announced her passing last month. At the time, they acknowledged Jordan’s addiction struggles, which she had dealt with for many years, saying:

“Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious. Our family is heartbroken, and we will forever miss Jordan.”

Jordan’s addiction struggles trace back to 2017 when she was arrested for one count of possession of not marijuana and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Police reportedly found two hypodermic syringes and a burnt spoon in her possession, which are commonly used for heroin. Five days later, she was arrested again for two counts of possession of not marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It seemed like the mother of six-month-old daughter Lyla was making progress last year as she celebrated one-year sober in January 2021. Sadly, it did not take. And this was apparently her last chance.

As you likely know, fentanyl is not something that should ever be messed with. It’s already taken the lives of Prince, Tom Petty, and countless others.

Because of the deadly drug, Jordan’s family is now faced with processing her untimely death and raising her little girl — who no longer has a parent since her father died when she was two months old. He struggled with addiction, as well. The family addressed the situation on social media, sharing:

“We are now faced with the grim outcome that our granddaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them. Lyla lost her father to addiction at two months & now her mother at six months. Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life.”

Jordan is also survived by her oldest daughter Genevieve “Evie” Shae Taylor (whom she shared with ex Derek Taylor). A GoFundMe page has been set up for those who wish to donate. We will be keeping this family in our thoughts.

