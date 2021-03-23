Lisa Vanderpump Sued (Again!) For Alleged Wage Theft And Manipulation -- This Time, At Pump

Lisa Vanderpump is the subject of another major class-action lawsuit levied against her restaurant businesses in which her employees are accusing her of not compensating them fairly or legally!

Less than a year ago, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was faced with a class-action suit like this with major accusations and allegations from SUR staffers. This time around, according to the court documents, a very similar lawsuit has now been filed on behalf of workers at her other Los Angeles hotspot, Pump.

The 60-year-old former reality TV mainstay and her restaurant business ventures are the subject of a number of alleged offenses against Pump staffers, according to court documents first obtained by Us Weekly. They include: failure to pay overtime wages, failure to pay the minimum wage to employees, and the commission of wage statement violations “for at least four years prior to the filing of this action and continuing to the present.”

Lisa and her husband, 75-year-old Ken Todd, are further accused of other wage theft-related offenses involving time cards, work-hour limitations, and other workplace and employee violations for their restaurant biz. In the docs, employees claim they were “routinely working over eight hours per day, 40 hours per week and seven consecutive days in a work week.” They also allege they were “not properly compensated” for any overtime work they were required to do.

And finally, the restaurant owners are accused of “manipulating or editing time records to show lesser hours than actually worked,” as well as “permitting employees to work off the clock.” Not great! And even more concerning now, too, because it’s so broadly similar to the suit filed against Vanderpump just last year regarding similar violations at SUR.

Sooo, do these allegations make all this a pattern of bad behavior going from one restaurant venue to the next? Or just a really bad coincidence??

FWIW, back in November, the Bravo personality and her husband submitted an official response to the court regarding the first complaint, in which they “denied, both generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained” in the documents. So, don’t be surprised if they let their opinions be known in some similar way at some point this time around, too.

Lawsuit issues aside, running a restaurant in the time of COVID has proved tough enough. Vanderpump did tweet last week that things were starting to gear up as the coronavirus count continues to come under control in Los Angeles County, writing (below):

Only I death yesterday,still one too many, 398 new cases,in LA county…lowest in a year.

We got this,Pump will open tomorrow. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) March 16, 2021

Maybe there’s some light at the end of the tunnel there, at least as far as the pandemic is concerned. But as for this lawsuit? It could be a long road ahead as it winds its way through court… As always, we’ll keep you updated as it does!

