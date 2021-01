We are ready for Lauren Daigle‘s pop domination!

We LOVE the Christian singer’s voice!!!

She already had massive crossover success with You Say and now she’s dropped some new music on us in the form of a collaboration with Peter Martin.

The DJ/producer’s song is POWER dance!!!

Right up our alley!!!!

Her vocals take this to a whole other level!!

Check it out above!

