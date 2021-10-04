Lizzo Slammed For Calling Chris Brown Her 'Favorite Person' In The Whole World!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Truth hurts!

Lizzo is facing MAJOR backlash after calling Chris Brown her “favorite person” ever! The singers met over the weekend while attending The Millennium Tour, featuring artists like Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, and Soulja Boy. But now, their 30-second encounter has the internet SHOOK!

In a video shared to Twitter, the Rumors vocalist was caught fangirling over the musician backstage, gushing:

“Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f**king world.”

She then cozied up next to the Look at Me Now performer, even kicking her friend out of the way so she could get a one-on-one pic with her fave.

Related: Lizzo Breaks Down Crying In EMOTIONAL TikTok About Mental Health Struggles

Before we go any further, you have to check out the video (below):

Lizzo asked Chris Brown for a picture in new video: “Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f*cking world.”pic.twitter.com/QcSYrCiOm0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 2, 2021

Holy s**t!!! Safe to say that comment did NOT go over well with the 33-year-old’s fanbase! As you all know by now, Breezy’s been a highly controversial star since he physically assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. He was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days of community labor after he ended up pleading guilty to felony assault.

According to a detective’s statement at the time, the Grammy winner pushed Rihanna’s head against a car window, punched her, and continued driving while hitting her. It was also claimed that Brown bit her ear, as well as threatened to kill her when she pretended to leave a message for her assistant in hopes of having police wait at the house when they arrived. Pretty ugly stuff… And not quite “favorite person in the whole f**king world” material to most people, especially since he has continued to cause problems with other girlfriends and people in his close circle since.

In light of Lizzo’s shocking support of the Kiss Kiss vocalist, her fans let her have it, sharing harsh reactions on Twitter, saying:

“Yuck lizzo said Chris brown is their favorite person in the world??” “Not good sis Lizzo being a Chris Brown fan… if she wasn’t ‘Lizzo’ he wouldn’t let her in his section” “lizzo being that excited to meet Chris brown has ruined my entire day.” “okay yall, I love @lizzo but wtf is up with her calling Chris Brown her favorite person in the world… we’re not forgetting all the HORRIBLE THINGS [he] continues to do over some hit singles are we… not one to cancel but #cancelchrisbrown” “Lizzo’s fave person is Chris Brown? alright, she can join Addison Rae at the club of idolizing abusive and toxic men and being proud of it.” “lizzo, my baby, look at me. LOOK AT ME. this isn’t you. i know the real you. listen, it’s just me and you, okay? this isn’t you. i know you better than that. please.”

Lizzo’s favourite person in the whole WORLD is Chris Brown?!?! Don’t puss me off pic.twitter.com/sngwN6qlqU — Zacky (@LustForCarey) October 2, 2021

Yeesh… As we said, a lot of fans were pissed off! It’s hard to tell how much attention Lizzo’s been paying to the drama (if any). She’s yet to address her controversial statement, but she did share plenty of pics from the fun concert to her Instagram — notably without her Breezy photo, though! (Maybe she secretly knows it wasn’t the best look??)

Related: Chris Brown Sued By Former Housekeeper, Claims He Tried To Cover Up His Dog Viciously Attacking Her!

Don’t worry, followers were able to unearth one of the snapshots — see how happy she was (below)!

Thoughts?? We know Lizzo’s not the first or last Chris fan to come out of the woodwork (and she’s no stranger to online controversy either, so she’ll likely just blow right past this), but what do U make of the internet’s reactions? Justified or not? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon & Twitter]