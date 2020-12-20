Lizzo Surprises Her Mom With A New Car For Christmas! Awww!

So happy for Lizzo… and her momma!

The Good As Hell singer and rapper is spending the holiday season in an amazing way, and we’re inspired by her generosity towards her family after all her mainstream success in the music world over the last couple years!

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit-born performing and recording artist shared an emotional video to her Instagram account in which she shared the great news with the world: she gifted her momma a car for Christmas! Aww! So sweet — and such a fun gift!!!

But it wasn’t just any old car, nor any old gift! As she explained in a caption along with the clip (below), there was an emotional and meaningful back story as to why she was giving her mom such a great gift like this. Lizzo wrote in the caption of the video clip:

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

OMG! Our hearts are melting!

