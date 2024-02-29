Lizzo Says ‘Nobody Asked’ Her To Be In Jennifer Lopez’s Movie -- Despite Documentary Claiming She Was Busy!

Lizzo is setting the record straight!

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez released her Amazon Prime documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which offered fans a behind the scenes look at the making of her movie/musical This Is Me… Now and album of the same title… But the internet has been obsessed with one scene in particular!

TikTok user @natbanda posted a clip from the doc in which J.Lo hears about all the celebs who declined being in her movie, and it’s a LONG list. From Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift to Bad Bunny, Snoop Dogg, Jason Momoa, Derek Hough, and Jennifer Coolidge… The list goes on. Watch (below):

So Lizzo couldn’t do it? The Truth Hurts singer has a completely different story!

In a TikTok of her own posted on Wednesday, the 35-year-old claimed that “nobody asked” her to be in the flick, despite the documentary clip in which J.Lo’s people say she’s “not available.” She said:

“Ain’t nobody told me nothing. Nobody asked me. J.Lo, I love you.”

See (below):

So does that mean she WOULD have been in it?? She would have canceled whatever plans she had at the time? What’s going on here?! Maybe Jen’s team was reaching out to celebs around the time Lizzo was hit with those lawsuits — and that marked her as “unavailable” because of all that??

