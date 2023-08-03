Logan Paul Under Fire After Buying A Private Jet Instead Of Refunding Crypto Scam Victims!

Logan Paul‘s fans are NOT happy after they found out how he’s been using his money!

In 2021 the YouTube star created a project called CryptoZoo, which he marketed as a “really fun game that makes you money”. The now-deleted description of the game called it “an autonomous ecosystem that allows ZooKeepers to buy, sell, and trade exotic animals and hybrids. CryptoZoo incorporates cryptocurrency and Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) into a simple, fun game with familiar mechanics”. The 28-year-old influencer sold NFT “eggs” for the upcoming launch, which would eventually “hatch” into different types of animal NFT images. Then, players would be able to “breed” their hatchlings and create new NFTs, and get in on some cryptocurrency called $ZOO.

Essentially, a really expensive version of Farmville. And it never even got to see the light of day!

The problem came in when Logan stopped talking about it, dropping the project entirely, and reportedly leaving millions of dollars worth of investments completely in the dust. It’s been said all of his investors were left without an answer.

YouTuber Coffeezilla was the first to make the situation big news, as he spent over a year working on a three part docuseries entitled Investigating Logan Paul’s Biggest Scam.

You can see part one for more info (below):

Since Coffeezilla’s uploads, Logan was basically forced into a public apology and promised to invest $2 million toward the victims of the CryptoZoo scam. That was way back in December 2022. Now, seven months later, he allegedly still hasn’t paid up. And with his new fiancée Nina Agdal‘s GIANT diamond ring, and him purchasing his own personal private jet, well — it’s safe to say no one is happy with his financial decisions!

On the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast, his newly-engaged lady boasted about how “lucky” they were to be able to fly private to Italy — on a plane Logan bought:

“We got to Lake Como, you know, my dad was there, we flew in a private jet, we get to do that, we’re very lucky enough to do that, but [Logan], bought the plane, which is new. Usually, somebody else covers the expenses of the [private jet].”

Oof!

That’s a slap in the face to the scam victims! Private jets aren’t cheap, so the fact he’s spending that money on such luxuries instead of keeping his promise to right his wrongs speaks volumes. Sad.

You can see the clip for yourself (below):

Logan Paul receiving backlash for buying a private plane, instead of paying back Cryptozoo victims. #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/Uwzd4OMjsa — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 1, 2023

Social media users took to the comments this week to express their disappointment in Logan’s newest investment, with some writing:

“He’s the worst of the worst.” “Reasonable backlash” “I can’t wait for the day he is prosecuted” “If he pays people back it’s an admission of guilt. Can’t do that.”

Damn! The internet is definitely not cutting him any slack!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

