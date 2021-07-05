Is Miami Rapper Solomon The Next In Line To Fight Logan Paul?!

After fighting Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul has been tied to several big names as he searches for his next opponent. Names like Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson. However, according to recent reports, Logan’s next fight might not be with a boxer at all. Enter: Solomon.

Solomon, a Miami-based hip hop artist, has been one of the fastest rising rappers in the country over the past year. His hit singles like Crazy, War, and most recently Trend Up have gained him hundreds of thousands of fans, as they quickly became popular in nightclubs and on livestreams all over social media.

During the recent YouTube vs. TikTok boxing event, headlined by Austin McBroom facing off against Bryce Hall, Solomon reminded the internet why his fans love him so much. Solomon was sitting ringside and was seen hanging out with TikTok star Josh Richards and other mega-influencers in attendance.

Later that night, Solomon was caught by paparazzi stopping traffic with a massive truck he rented. Solomon was on top of the truck popping champagne and celebrating the release of his newest single Miami while massive LED lights blared “I Am Miami” behind him. Moves this big are par for the course with Solomon, whose music is often about his own personal journey to becoming the biggest rapper in the world.

Over the past few weeks paparazzi cameras have captured Solomon hanging out with massive A-list rappers, actors and influencers at exclusive after parties and high profile events. Stars like Cardi B, Offset, MGK, Megan Fox, Blueface, Baby, Wale, Coi Leray, and even one of hip hop’s biggest producers, Scott Storch.

Last Monday, Solomon and Logan Paul were both seen hanging outside of the restaurant Catch, a popular celebrity hangout in West Hollywood.

Solomon posted a video later that night on his page where he challenges Logan to fight him.

While it may have been just friendly banter between the two stars, according to our sources there have been some preliminary talks about potentially making the fight happen! As of now, there are no fights finalized for Logan Paul as he explores his options, but Solomon’s name has definitely gained traction over the past few days.

You can stay up to date about Solomon’s music and any potential fight announcements on Instagram at @solomon_schewel.

