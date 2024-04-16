Long Island Medium Star Theresa Caputo Says Daughter Is ALSO Psychic!

Psychic powers apparently run in the Caputo family! How fortunate for them!

The Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo says she passed her otherworldly abilities down to the next generation! The 56-year-old put on a spiritual show for fans in Coral Springs, Florida over the weekend — and according to The US Sun, dished on which of her two children shares her gift!

One VIP fan in attendance apparently asked if either Victoria or Larry Jr. have psychic abilities, and the reality star responded:

“More so my daughter than my son, for sure.”

Oh really?? She didn’t elaborate beyond that, but Theresa has been made famous for her supposed ability to connect clients with loved ones who have passed. So maybe Victoria can do the same?? Is momma trying to get her kiddo into the family business?

Victoria pretty much grew up on TV and was even featured on Say Yes To The Dress in 2020. She could definitely take on the mantle of a TV star… But a TV medium?? Hmm…

Theresa’s comments actually aren’t the first we’ve heard of her daughter’s abilities… And how they may differ from Mom’s!

In late 2022, the 29-year-old sat down with In The Know’s Brooks Marks where she was asked if she has any “paranormal abilities” of her own. The way she put it at the time:

“This is hard because I feel like I’m navigating. Usually I can feel someone’s emotions, or ailments, or pains, things like that.”

She then reluctantly added:

“I can also do a little bit of what my mom does. I know we don’t share that with anybody, I like to keep that kind of quiet.”

Too late! See (below):

Well, there ya have it! Two mediums in the fam!

Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Lifetime/YouTube & Victoria Caputo/Instagram]