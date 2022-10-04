Trailblazing Country Music Icon Loretta Lynn Dies At 90

It’s a sad day for country fans across the world.

Trailblazing artist Loretta Lynn has sadly passed away at 90 years old on Tuesday after an awe-inspiring seven-decade career. Her family released a statement regarding her death:

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills [Tennessee].”

Related: Country Legend Willie Nelson Details Shocking Suicide Attempt In New Memoir

She was known for her female-empowering lyrics and humble beginnings, having no formal vocal training and coming from poverty, eventually working her way into the spotlight. Her 1971 hit Coal Miner’s Daughter, which outlines her impoverished childhood, was also the title of her best-selling biography, and later turned into an Oscar-winning feature film. She explained in the memoir:

“When I sing those country songs about women struggling to keep things going, you could say I’ve been there. Like I say, I know what it’s like to be pregnant and nervous and poor.”

Her family is asking for privacy during this time, and will announce funeral arrangements at a later date. The world will miss you, Loretta. Rest in peace.

[Images via Loretta Lynn/YouTube]