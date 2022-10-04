Scott Disick's Antics On The Kardashians Really 'Bothered' Kourtney Kardashian -- & She Doesn't Know If He's Appearing On Season 2!

Has Scott Disick’s time in the spotlight come and gone?? Just maybe!

More from a new interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast out on Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about some of the downsides of her family’s new reality show, The Kardashians — specifically why she hated her storyline in Season 1 and what could be changing next!

When asked if her ex will be making an appearance in Season 2, Kourtney insisted she has “no idea” whether or not he’ll be included, adding:

“I literally don’t know.”

Even though episodes have already started to drop, she really has no idea??? Hmm…

She may not know, but we have a feeling she’d be perfectly fine if her baby daddy never popped up on camera again! It sounds like she’s been campaigning to limit the Flip It Like Disick star’s time on the series after taking issue with him being featured in the debut season. She explained:

“I was upset they chose to take my fairytale and include that part of it. And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is.”

Ok. Kind of rude to dismiss the people who are working to make sure your show is a hit with fans…

Still, she serves as an executive producer on the Hulu series, arguing her notes on Scott’s scenes “weren’t addressed.” That stinks! Though, come on, we kinda get why his stuff was included. It’s great drama!

Interestingly, the reality star, who shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with Disick, acknowledged she wasn’t initially thrown off by his inclusion in the series — it only began to bother her as the storyline overshadowed her love story with husband Travis Barker. The Poosh founder mused:

“I didn’t initially have a problem with it when I first watched it because I think we’re so used to the way that we’ve done things for so long and it’s been, you know, that kind of stuff would have been included. I think it just bothered me because I felt like this is my fairytale. And I was like, why can’t we show the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on this? I get it’s TV, and blah, blah, blah, but to me, I was not having it. I was like, you wouldn’t do this to anyone else.”

After having some time to process it, she has had a change of heart — and is going to do her best to make sure people behind the scenes listen to her this time. She added:

“[I] definitely made it really clear that that’s not for me.”

While she may not be able to get rid of Scott’s presence altogether (he is the father of her kids, after all), she isn’t going to be participating in any drama with him:

“I’m not gonna be a part of this. I feel like I’m here living my life and I’m not sitting here talking about anyone else. So I just demand the same respect.”

Totally understandable! No matter how long she’s been in the public eye, we’re sure it’s still hard to see your story manipulated for a better narrative… but still, she did sign on to this! Some of it just comes with the territory.

Though, this isn’t the first time she’s brought up her frustration about her skewed edits on the show! Last season, she opened up about how annoying it was to watch some of her special moments with Travis, such as their engagement episode, be overtaken by her ex. She said at the time:

“We film and have the best time ever and we’ve been watching the edits and we’re just so annoyed because they’re swirling us in with this drama. Especially when I saw my engagement episode. Editors or whoever are taking it as, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama.’”

Oof. So tough!

Innerestingly, her remarks about Scott’s involvement in Season 2 come shortly after a source claimed the Kar-Jenners have totally stopped associating themselves with the Talentless founder. In August, an insider told Page Six:

“Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group. He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis. He had to regroup who his relationships are.”

We mean, some of this was inevitable. Kourtney’s moved on, he needs to as well. Despite being “distanced,” another source claimed he was still filming with the family for The Kardashians. Kris Jenner also clapped back at the reports, writing on Instagram:

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family….he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!”

It remains to be seen if he’ll make an appearance… Seems like if he does, it could really piss off his ex! But does she have a right to be so upset by her storyline? Let us know what YOU think (below)!

