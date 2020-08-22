Lori Loughlin ‘Really Believed’ She Was ‘Making Legit Donations’ Despite Pleading Guilty!

Despite Lori Loughlin pleading guilty, she still believes her donations to the University of Southern California were legit!

On Friday, the 56-year-old was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service, and a $150,000 fine, but according to a new source she doesn’t believe that she “knowingly” entered into any criminal activity!

Related: Candace Cameron Bure Has Subtle Response For Critics Of Lori’s Light Sentencing

An insider spilled (below) to Us Weekly:

“Lori would never enter into criminal activity knowingly. She really believed that they were making legit donations, especially since USC took the money.”

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also sentenced on Friday to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service, and a $250,000 fine. Since the terms were agreed upon in advance, the Full House alum has already had some time to get used to her new lifestyle:

“This past year she has been working with special needs children, working to raise money for a COVID-19 relief fund and has been working with an organization that helps underprivileged students get a college education.”

So if she’s not to blame, and her husband’s not to blame, who is? Unsurprisingly, Rick Singer:

“Rick Singer came highly recommended to them, and they believed that his organization was legitimate. They had no idea that he was a con man.”

Came highly recommended to them by… Felicity Huffman Macy?!

As we previously reported, the Summerland alum’s attorney claimed during sentencing that she was less involved in the College Admissions Scandal than other parents who were tied to the situation:

“Lori was never pitched Singer’s college entrance cheating scheme nor was Lori ever made aware that such college testing schemes even existed. In April 2016, Singer proposed to Moss a plan to tip the scale in favor of admission to USC by leveraging a donation to the school’s athletics department, which is now referred to as the side door. Now, Lori did not participate in this call with Singer. Indeed, Lori did not have any direct communications with Singer about this so-called ‘side door’ claim.”

However, Loughlin did take some responsibility during a statement to the court:

“I made an awful decision, I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. “I am ready to face the consequences and make amends.”

Do U buy this y’all?! Could Lori truly believe she’s innocent? Let us know (below) in the comments.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]