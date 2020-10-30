Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Having SO MUCH FUN In Their Adorable Halloween Costumes!

It’s been so awful seeing Chrissy Teigen so heartbroken the past month, after the tragic loss of her pregnancy.

But Halloween is a great excuse to step out of yourself for a day and be a whole other person. And for this at-home version of the holiday, the Cravings author is having lots of fun — and looking great!

Video: Chrissy Getting Back To Being Silly On Social Media

Ch-ch-check out her full costume pic (below)!

Awww! We love seeing her having so much fun!

Clearly Chrissy is a prima ballerina. But is she more inspired by Natalie Portman in Black Swan?

Or Taylor Swift in Shake It Off?

Very different vibes! LOLz!

Either way, when it comes right down to it, she’s more of a Zendaya or Kirsten Dunst. Because she is all up on Spider-Man, aka hubby John Legend!

So freakin’ cute!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram.]