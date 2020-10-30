Lori Loughlin's Daughter Bella Stars In STRANGE Music Video -- Back On Track To Follow In Mom's Acting Footsteps!

Bella Giannulli is still planning on following in her momma’s footsteps.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli‘s oldest daughter has popped up in a very different new music video on Thursday for Griff Clawson‘s Chasing Highs — and you can be sure it won’t be the last you’ll see of her acting skills!

Related: Felicity Huffman Finished Her Prison Sentence

Regardless of the college admissions Scandal, an ET insider shared the former University of Southern California student is still very much thinking about continuing her future in the industry:

“Bella has wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps for years. She was the one who would visit her mom on set at a very young age and has actually taken roles in some of Lori’s [Hallmark] Christmas films. Bella loves TV and would be thrilled to land a major role like her mom had.”

Hey, it doesn’t hurt to look just like a young Aunt Becky! Bella already has a few acting credits under her belt, including Every Christmas Has a Story and Homegrown Christmas, both of which her momma starred in as the romantic lead.

But even the 56-year-old was ousted from Fuller House, her long-running Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, plus future Christmas flicks with the network! Who knows if her daughter, who is already tainted with the stigma, can make a big break?

Only time will tell if her connections in the industry will make up for the controversy her family was involved with! Obviously Lori does still have her supporters, especially among the Full House crowd.

At this time, Bella is not pursuing a college degree (that we’re aware of), so it’s possible she has more free time to land acting gigs since leaving USC! The source dished:

“When the scandal hit, Bella became even more determined to focus on a career. She sees acting as a way to express herself and she feels very at home in front of the camera.”

Obviously, younger sister Olivia Jade Giannulli made a name for herself on YouTube by sharing her lavish lifestyle and love of beauty and fashion. However, she apparently has no interest in film or TV work like Bella, per the confidant:

“Everyone thought it was funny how comfortable Bella was in front of the camera and how she has become a star in her own right, because Olivia has no interest in acting. Olivia has always wanted to be a business woman and entrepreneur like her dad.”

Give Bella’s latest acting role a watch in the video (below):

Do U think Giannulli will still be able to make a splash on the acting scene despite all that’s gone down over the past year?! Let us know your thoughts on the situation (below) in the comments.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Griff Clawson/YouTube.]