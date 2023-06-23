OMG!!! At Least 7 Fans Hospitalized & 90 Injured At Louis Tomlinson's Show After 'Extreme' Hail Incident -- Gruesome Pics!

Louis Tomlinson fans were in for a brutal surprise at one of his recent shows.

Wednesday night, the One Direction alum hit the stage at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado to give fans a memorable show, but the whole night ended up being memorable for another reason altogether (and not a particularly great one): Hail!

At around 9:30 p.m. before Louis even stepped out on stage, golf ball-sized hail started pouring from the sky, raining down on the unsheltered concertgoers. Many rushed to quickly find shelter, but still, according to Page Six, seven people were hospitalized for injuries, while 90 more were treated in medical tents for cuts, bruises, and even broken bones.

Damn! How terrifying! See footage (below):

Mikayla Ingram, a fan in attendance at the show, told CBS Colorado that moments before the hail storm, the venue warned them:

“We didn’t expect it to happen. It was just like, ‘Oh, warning take shelter,’ then all of a sudden, boom!”

See some of the injuries below, but be warned, they’re graphic:

My friend's daughters back after being hit by hail at Red Rocks last night. pic.twitter.com/XTmyNvjwKI — Hedy Groth (@HedyGroth) June 22, 2023

I’m so sorry. We endured nearly a similar incident. I begged a vendor to cover my daughter, but he just kept recording and laughing. This is my teen. More wounds are started by to appear. I have them all over myself too. pic.twitter.com/fy4TgMdZz9 — Jett (@ABadMamaJama) June 22, 2023

red rocks hail had me completely defenceless ???? pic.twitter.com/AZwxppD9V9 — hannah ???? hate crimed by hail (@boyfriendspark) June 22, 2023

Absolutely gnarly!

Louis has since taken to Twitter to address the situation, writing Thursday:

“Sending all my love out to everyone that was affected by the extreme weather at Red Rocks last night. I hope everyone has made it home safely and anyone injured is on the mend, it was devastating to see so many of you affected.”

See his full post (below):

Wild! We hope everyone makes a speedy recovery!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

