Love Is Blind's Chelsea Cozies Up To Ex Jimmy AGAIN In New TikTok -- Before Offering To Give Away Wedding Dress!

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell are very much still in each other’s lives after splitting up on Love is Blind!

The former couple seemingly teased fans about the status of their relationship by filming a flirty new TikTok posted to Chelsea’s account on Sunday — despite supposedly being just friends. Set to Willow Smith‘s Wait a Minute!, Chelsea smiled for the camera before taking a sip of beer as Jimmy slid into view. They gave each other a friendly hug inside a bar. The Netflix personality didn’t explain the get-together except for the cryptic caption, with the “rock on” emoji and Jimmy’s handle…

They sure look… happy. Hmm.

Despite sparking dating speculation after they were spotted in Florida earlier this month, both hopeful romantics have confirmed they are currently “single.” After revealing they very briefly dated following their on-screen split, the flight attendant told EW they’re just friends and have only recently started hanging out again.

But just days ago, Chelsea also released a montage video of all their best BTS moments on the show, writing, “Our story wasn’t perfect by any means but it was my favorite.” So no matter how much they’re claiming to be platonic pals, some fans aren’t buying it yet!

However, perhaps to prove she’s done with this romance, Chelsea is offering up her wedding dress! Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the TV personality revealed she’d love to gift her gown to someone walking down the aisle soon, sharing:

“I have the most beautiful wedding dress from this amazing boutique here in Charlotte that I don’t have any use for. So I would love to gift it to someone. So if you know anyone getting married who thought my dress was nice. It’s a size 12. It’s absolutely beautiful. I will send you the dress and the veil. It’s so beautiful. I just hate for it to go to waste. It’s just taking some space in my closet right now. So let me know if you are looking for a wedding dress. I got you.”

How kind! But also… proof she isn’t too sentimental about this thing, right?

Someone is gonna get to walk down the aisle with a piece of Love is Blind history! But do you think Chelsea and Jimmy’s romance is officially history, too?? Sound OFF (below)!

