Love Is Blind's Johnny Finally Clarifies THAT Head-Scratching Birth Control Talk With Amy!

Love is Blind‘s Johnny McIntyre is just as shocked by his sex talk with Amy Cortés as viewers!

In the latest season of the Netflix dating series, Johnny stunned fans at home as he refused to have sex with his now-wife because she wasn’t on birth control. The couple went so far as to suggest Johnny get a vasectomy out of fears of getting pregnant — but not once did they seem to acknowledge using condoms. Addressing this controversy, the 28-year-old reality star told People on Monday that he was just as confused that condoms were never part of the conversation as everyone else, sharing:

“My initial thoughts on watching this was, ‘Did I really not bring up a condom once? Did that not come into the conversation at all?’ Watching it back, I was like, ‘This couldn’t have been the whole conversation. Was it?'”

Hah!

Thankfully, he and Amy had plenty of conversations about their sex life, and he believes all options were on the table! It just wasn’t shown on camera! Ooookay! He continued:

“And I was like, ‘No, no, no. We talked about this multiple, multiple times. We definitely brought this up at one point. I don’t know why it wasn’t shown in here.’ But regardless, it was just a very funny thing of watching it back and [having people] be like, ‘Wow, did he really pass high school health class?'”

LMAO!

Interestingly, Amy insisted she wasn’t worried about not getting intimate with her hubby before saying “I do” — which was something that shocked co-star Amber Desiree “AD” Smith. She told the outlet:

“We just had great chemistry in all the senses, and I feel like, at least for me, I had so many signs that led up to the fact that Johnny was my person. I was like, ‘I’m not letting this man go.’ It just made sense for me.”

She continued:

“It sounds corny, but it really was that ‘you know when you know’ [feeling]. That’s what we experienced with the both of us. And I feel like with the whole [sex] conversation, we just came from polar opposite backgrounds, where I had never been on birth control and he had just simply never experienced being with a partner that wasn’t on birth control, so it was just really trying to find that middle ground of what worked best for us.”

Considering they were “already in a fast-paced experience,” neither of the reality stars wanted to “expedite the process further in having a kid” too soon. Understandable! But they certainly took precautions to the next level! That said, they still got married, so it didn’t put a wrench in their romance! Hopefully, if they’re still together, they’ve figured out a solution by now.

