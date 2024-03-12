Love Is Blind’s Jeramey Goes Jet Skiing With Clay Ahead Of Dramatic Reunion!

Jet skiing away from their problems? Love is Blind‘s Jeramey Lutinski and Clay Gravesande just went for a noteworthy boys’ day out ahead of the Season 6 reunion!

The Netflix stars, both of whom came under fire for the way things ended with their respective partners, met up for a day on the water this weekend. On Sunday, the co-stars each shared videos while jet skiing together in North Carolina. You know, just like Jeramey did immediately after breaking up with his bride-to-be Laura Dadisman!

Related: Love Is Blind’s Shaina Hurley Gives Birth To First Child!

In the videos, the men can be seen flashing peace signs at the camera and cruising around on rentals courtesy of Clay’s company WaveSandy Water Rentals. Take a look:

Looks fun! But it’s sure inneresting timing…

In the show, Jeramey came under fire for speeding off into the sunset on a jet ski alongside his love interest Sarah Ann Bick after breaking up with his ex. And all that was happening right in front of a heartbroken Laura and the rest of the cast! Super shady! When the official LIB Instagram account shared a clip of the scene last week, the TV personality insisted he didn’t “condone” his behavior — but the sus timing of this public jet-skiing outing would suggest otherwise!

Meanwhile, Clay is bound to be in the hot seat as well during Wednesday’s reunion as he was seen admitting he made a “mistake” when calling things off with his fiancée Amber Desiree “AD” Smith at the altar. Gonna be an intense one if the boys are blowing off steam ahead of the premiere!

Thoughts? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Clay Gravesande/Jeramey Lutinski/Instagram & Netflix]