Love Is Blind Reunion Trailer Is Out! Watch Jessica Confront Jimmy & More!

Get ready for an intense Love Is Blind reunion!

Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming episode of the reality show on Friday, and it looks like we’re in for a ton of drama! First off, it appears Clay Gravesande regrets leaving AD Smith at the altar on the season finale! He admits:

“She’s honestly the love of my life. I did make a mistake.”

Oh no!

Related: Are Love Is Blind‘s Jimmy & Chelsea Actually BACK TOGETHER?!?

And in the biggest moment, Jessica Vestal confronts Jimmy Presnell over where they stand today. Getting choked up, she says:

“I thought we were on good terms, but I guess that we’re not.”

It’s unknown how he responds as the clip cuts there, but we bet things will get heated! We expect the topic of whether or not Jimmy had a girlfriend while filming will come up, too! Trevor Sova definitely gets grilled about the girlfriend he had back home! And, of course, the trailer teased the love triangle drama between Jeramey Lutinski, Laura Dadisman, and Sarah Ann Bick — who insisted she’s not a “pick me girl.”

Wow! It’s going to be a wild Season 6 reunion, y’all! Watch the trailer (below):

Reactions? Are you excited for the reunion? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]