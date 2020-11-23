Lori Loughlin's Daughters Are 'Very Upset' Both Parents Are In Prison Right Now: 'It's Just A Nightmare'

Lori Loughlin‘s daughters aren’t doing so well right now considering both mom and dad are stuck in prison.

YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and her older sister Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, have been struggling quite a bit with mom and fashion designer dad Mossimo Giannulli now both locked up after admitting to their roles in the college admissions scandal.

According to People, insiders are noting that it’s been an uphill battle for the two young women to get through having both their parents behind bars, even if only for a short time. The source spoke about the adjustment, revealing (below):

“It’s just a nightmare for them. They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting. They are beyond worried. They can’t wait to have their mom home in December, though. They try to focus on this.”

Like we stated — and like the source notes there, too — Lori won’t be locked up for that much longer, with an exit date from her two-month federal prison sentence likely coming right around Christmas. The former Fuller House star is serving her time at FCI Dublin in northern California — the same prison where Felicity Huffman Macy served last year after pleading guilty in this very same case.

The girls’ 57-year-old father is going to serve a little bit more time than that; having been book on November 19 at the federal prison near Lompoc, California, he’s due to spend a full five months in jail after pleading guilty to two fraud charges, and should get out some time next spring. Obviously, the Mossimo clothing house founder still has quite a long way to go before he can get out and move on with his life. We can’t even imagine!

It’s good to see justice served in this case — don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time, as they say — but it’s also tough to see this family ripped apart like this, isn’t it? Sure, it’s only a couple of months, but this is truly a life-changing event for Lori and her husband, and one that may weigh on their girls for a long time to come, too.

