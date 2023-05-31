Love Is Blind Star Paul Peden Debuts New Relationship With Way-Too-Cute IG Pics After Micah Lussier Split!

Paul Peden has found love again – and no, it’s not with ex-fiancée Micah Lussier.

For those who don’t know, the 29-year-old appeared on Season 4 of Love Is Blind, where he formed a connection to Micah in the pods, and they got engaged, sight unseen. However, their story didn’t end well when Paul rejected Micah at the altar during the finale. Oof.

While the pair didn’t tie the knot, they did give their relationship another shot once the cameras disappeared. However, things ultimately fizzled out between them. Paul said the distance had been tough on the former couple, as he lived in Seattle while she traveled between Washington and Arizona:

“Ultimately the distance between us was too challenging. That seems to have been the primary motivator. But there might be more to it, honestly. There might be a reason why I said no, there might be a reason why we’re not dating. That’s a little unclear at the moment.”

But there was more to their relationship’s end than that! According to Paul, at the end of the day he didn’t get hitched to Micah because he didn’t think she’d make a good mother. Ouch! This was a crushing judgment for the 27-year-old — to the point where she believed they would never get back together. So with that in mind, it looks like Paul is putting that relationship in his rearview mirror and moving on with his life. Because he’s already found someone new outside of the pods!

Paul took to Instagram Stories to debut his relationship with a woman named Geneva Dunham on Tuesday. He first shared a picture of the new couple sitting on the edge of a pool in Woodstock, Georgia, with their backs to the camera. He captioned their first post together:

“Georgia peaches.”

Meanwhile, his new girlfriend re-posted the picture with a comment, “Love is pale.” Clearly, a not-so-subtle nod to the show!

And since hard launching their romance, these two haven’t been shy about posting more photos of each other! Geneva later shared a proper pic of the duo on IG Stories, featuring Paul kissing her cheek and wrapping an arm around her waist. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Hot! Paul then dropped another snapshot of them doing the classic couple shot — drinking out of one glass with separate straws. See (below):

So much for leaving the door open to potentially get back together with Micah in the future, right?! Reactions to Paul’s new romance, Perezcious readers? Did you think he’d rekindle his romance with Micah, or are you glad he moved on with someone else? Let us know in the comments below!

