Luann De Lesseps Sparks Romance Rumors With… Mary-Kate Olsen's Ex-Husband?!

Countess Luann is getting cozy with a new man!

In pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, The Real Housewives of New York City alum was caught on Monday leaving NYC restaurant Le Bilboquet arm in arm with none other than French banker Olivier Sarkozy. If you can’t remember why that name sounds familiar… Well, he’s Mary-Kate Olsen‘s ex-husband! You remember this guy, right?

Well, now he’s hanging with Le Countess! DM reported Luann and Olivier went on a two-hour lunch date at the establishment. Witnesses said the pair enjoyed each other’s company throughout the meal.

Related: Joshua Jackson Shows Off Rebound Romance With Lupita Nyong’o!

And if you need proof that they had a good time, look no further at the photos of Olivier and Luann together, which showed they had big grins on their faces while walking in the Upper East Side together after lunch! Check out the snaps from the day (below):

Luann de Lesseps and Mary-Kate Olsen's ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy spark romance rumors as they enjoy a cozy two-hour date in NYC https://t.co/z4nn7mz5S9 pic.twitter.com/RZsUjiXkMN — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 5, 2024

It’s unknown how Lu and Olivier know each other or if they are even in a relationship. They sure do look rather couple-y in this snapshot! But here’s what may (or may not) throw a wrench in these romance rumors! Amid speculation she hooked up with Southern Hospitality‘s Joe Bradley, the reality star notably gushed about dating a mysterious 62-year-old model just last week! She told entertainment reporter Derek Zagami:

“I actually had a date last night with a guy that’s 62 years old but really attractive. He continues to model to this day — does very well.”

No, that isn’t Sarkozy! He’s 54, and last we checked he’s not doing any modeling.

Of course, Luann could have dropped this guy already and begun something with Olivier. Or she’s simply keeping her options open and dating around! Nothing wrong with that! This could have even been a first date for the Bravo personality and Olivier! Who knows! At this time, neither of them has addressed the dating rumors.

As for Olivier’s dating history? As we mentioned, he was famously married to Mary-Kate for five years before they broke up in 2020. The banker has been single since their divorce, at least as far as the public is concerned. But now, he appears to be getting back out on the dating scene. And lucky for him, Olivier fits into her “young 50-year-old” preference at this time! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by the Olivier and Luann dating rumors? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, Rob Rich/WENN, Ivan Nikolov/WENN]