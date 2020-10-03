Skeet Ulrich Slams ‘Prostitute’ Ex Megan Blake Irwin After Split!

Skeet Ulrich of Scream and Riverdale fame ended things back in August with GF Megan Blake Irwin, but it sounds like things are actually messier than we thought!

The 50-year-old snapped a sultry black and white selfie (above), which was posted to Instagram on Sunday and met with praise from commentors, but also some inquiries into his new relationship status.

Related: KJ Apa & Camila Mendes Show Off Awkward ‘New Normal’ For Make-Out Scenes

One fan asked:

“Why did you and @meganblakeirwin break up?

To which Ulrich answered:

“because I found out she’s a prostitute”

Uhm, what?!

In response, another commentor asked: “Omg, did he really said “she’s a prostitute”?,” which prompted another response from Skeet:

“I’m the jerk? When someone pretended to be something they aren’t for their own gain? All while sleeping with people for money? Maybe you need to evaluate your own morals”

In addition to questions about the split, there were plenty of well wishes directed at Ulrich from fans. Take a look (below):

“Skeet we are here for you!” “Skeet, we love you, all your fans are here for you if you need us!” “Skeet, We all love you so much and will support you no matter what, she didn’t deserve to have such an amazing person in her life you are such a sweet and kind person and she didn’t see that so that’s her loss We all love you” “I completely understand what it feels like to find out someone is lying to you. Sending you love.” “Sending you a virtual hug because I thought you might need one! Hugs are so good for our soul! Keep being you and know you are amazing!” “You deserve better I figured she was that type sorry that happened to you !”

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old seems to be putting her relationship with the Riverdale star behind her, recently cozying up to Demi Lovato‘s ex Luke Rockhold while on the town in West Hollywood. She’s been enjoying a vacay in Bora Bora as of late, and snapping plenty of her own hot pics (inset, above) to prove it! She captioned the crop top pic:

“Do what makes you happy”

Let’s hope they both find happiness after this split! Any thoughts on this, Perezcious readers?! Let us know (below) in the comments.

[Image via Skeet Ulrich/Megan Blake Irwin/Instagram.]