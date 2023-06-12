Lupita Nyong'o SLAYS In 'Shameless' Breastplate At Tony Awards!

Lupita Nyong’o ain’t afraid to flaunt what she’s got!

The actress had heads turning on Sunday night during the Tony Awards when she hit the red carpet wearing a silver breastplate modeled after her own body! For the breathtaking look, she kept it simple with black pants and a black suit jacket over a show-stopping silver piece of artwork showing off her boobs and abs! Her bald head was also covered in henna! Ch-ch-check it out!

Wow!!

Related: Kristin Davis Opens Up About Feud Between Kim Cattrall & SJP

The Black Panther star revealed the sculptural outfit was designed by artist Misha Japanwala, who’s on a mission to document people’s existence “in the most truthful way” she can. The Oscar winner shared on Instagram:

“Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body. In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies.”

The 40-year-old continued:

“She writes, ‘The word ‘beghairat’ (translation: shameless) has become an anchor in my practice; thousands of people have used it to describe me and the work I create, in an effort to insult and shame me into silence. In reclaiming the word and understanding that the rejection of others’ narrow definitions of shame is one of the most powerful tools for liberation, I’ve come to deeply appreciate and respect what living a life of shamelessness truly means. My craft pertains to documenting our existence in the most truthful way I possibly can — I change nothing about the body and how it looks. I think that act of surrendering and allowing our bodies to simply be, is such a beautiful and powerful thing.'”

The 12 Years a Slave alum went on to thank Misha for the “special opportunity to BE EXACTLY HERE, IN THIS BODY NOW.” Such a cool meaning behind the look!

That said, not everyone was loving the OOTD! Since everyone’s a fashion critic these days, social media lit up with hot takes on the daring piece, commenting:

“I like you girl and I’m very proud of the work you do, but…” “Some dignity to the human body please. This is a no no” “I really thought you were the exemption. But I guess sooner or later the money and fame gets to everyone. Not a classy look at all very distasteful” “Now what’s going on here? This ain’t a good look” “SHINE ON THEM” “SHE SERVED!!!!!” Janelle Monáe: “Phenomenal”

Mixed reactions! What is YOUR take?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]