We need to listen to more French pop music! Cuz M. Pokora is making our early 2000s self so happy with La nuit est à nous!

This is a very specific type of pop. Something a boy band might release. Or Enrique Iglesias!

If that is your cup of tea as well, then you will really dig this too!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from M. Pokora!