Macaulay Culkin Hilariously Poses As Hotel Staff While Taking Brenda Song On Vacay In Mexico! Look!

Macaulay Culkin is a full service kind of guy.

On Wednesday, the Home Alone child actor took to Instagram to share a hilariously adorable carousel of pics from his and fiancée Brenda Song’s vacay in Los Cabos, Mexico. The R&R got interrupted for the serious business of doing bits! Because the Bunny Ears host found a fit too funny to ignore! He wrote:

“So the lady and I went to @nobuloscabos for her birthday. On our first day we went to the gift shop and I found this shirt. Since now I looked like the staff I decided to spend my four days there masquerading as a: Poolside waiter, Housekeeper, Cabana boy, Room service attendant, Bell hop.”

HA!

Imagine someone asked you for your drink order, and it was Kevin McAllister! LOLz!

He added:

“Thanks again @nobuloscabos for the fun time and excellent stay. And thanks for selling that shirt. It really made me feel like I belonged.”

And he has the pics to prove it! Scroll through (below) to see him posing as each and every one of those roles, with Brenda always playing along — though not always being pleased by his service…

So funny! We love a man that dotes on his lady. Brenda deserves it for turning the big 36! And how about that service with a smile??

On her IG, she shared pics from the romantic getaway as well. See (below):

Thoughts?? Sound off in the comments down below!

[Images via Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song/Instagram]