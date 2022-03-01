Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Adopted A Cat!

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are growing their family!

Just not quite in the way their fans are hoping for! Or, not yet like that, at least! Ha!

The Bloody Valentine singer and the Transformers star made a big reveal on Monday afternoon by showing off Whiskey, their new Bengal cat, with the world!

MGK himself unveiled the family’s newest member in an adorable Instagram post about it. In the carousel of pics, the cat can first be seen giving a big, adorable yawn. Swiping along then shows us the couple posing together with Whiskey — and dressed very, very colorfully, to boot — with bright smiles across their faces!

Later pics include several adorable shots of MGK getting some quality time in with the little fella, including a quick video of that cat’s cute paws as the pair bonds, and a snap of the duo sleeping side-by-side in a cozy bed!

Ch-ch-check it all out (below):

Awww! That is seriously the cutest thing ever!

We love it!

What do U think, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your reaction to this adorable animal adoption development down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram]