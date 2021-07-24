‘Trash’?! Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Shades His & Megan Fox's Movie Midnight In The Switchgrass

Machine Gun Kelly may have found love on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, but that seems to be the only positive thing to come out of the entire experience for him!

Ever since Megan Fox and MGK skipped out on the premiere of their new movie, which got a dismal 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, there has been a ton of speculation that the twin flames weren’t exactly happy with it. And on Friday, the 31-year-old rapper hopped on social media to seemingly make his strong opinions known and tweeted out:

“if i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in, it’s because it’s [trash emoji].”

if i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s ???? — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) July 23, 2021

Of course, fans immediately thought he was talking about Midnight in the Switchgrass, which was directed and produced by LaLa Kent’s fiancé Randall Emmett. It is the musician’s most recent movie, and there is currently a ton of drama surrounding the flick. So one could safely assume MGK was totally shading it!

As we mentioned before, the couple opted out of attending the film premiere, with a representative for Megan citing the rise in COVID-19 cases as the reason for the decision. The spokesperson said in a statement to Variety a couple of hours before the event:

“Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight. We appreciate your understanding.”

Valid, but the pair haven’t exactly been adhering to safe COVID practices with their constant partying, packing on the PDA, and running around mask-less sooo….

Lala seemingly dissed the gesture by posting an Instagram photo of herself in which she covered Megan’s face on the film poster and blocked out her name with the caption:

“So excited for this!”

What is even worse is that she also reportedly only congratulated certain cast members, excluding the names of those who didn’t come like Megan. Woooowww, Lala! However, Megan shut down the rumors of a feud in an interview with USA Today, saying:

“I really like Lala, so I can’t imagine she would be trying to do anything negative like that. She’s a lovely person.”

The Vanderpump Rules personality also claimed that there was no beef between her and the Transformers star and blamed the unintentional shade on her mom who took the photo, explaining:

“In no way was it meant to shade anyone. I like Megan; she has been nothing but kind to me. I’m grateful she supported Randall in his directorial debut. I’m very proud of them both.”

What ended on such a lovely note now has potentially been ruined, all thanks to Machine Gun Kelly! Do you think Lala or Randall will respond to his fiery post? Let us know in the comments (below)!

