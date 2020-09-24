Machine Gun Kelly Praises Pete Davidson’s ‘Big D**k Energy’ During Ariana Grande Engagement & Talks Falling In Love With Megan Fox!

Machine Gun Kelly is showing love to his boy!

The 30-year-old rapper went on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday and spoke candidly with the eponymous show’s storied host about his love life with Megan Fox, his music career, and most openly about his bromance with close pal Pete Davidson!!!

The Bloody Valentine artist, real name Colson Baker, has long been close with the Saturday Night Live comedian and King of Staten Island star. With that, MGK has seen Davidson at his best and worst — both of which showed back in 2018 after the funnyman’s white-hot relationship with Ariana Grande.

Kelly even revealed to Howard Stern that he actually regarded the 26-year-old Davidson as a sex symbol of sorts once he got engaged to the superstar songstress after just a few weeks of dating!

He said (below):

“I remember when like the Ari thing happened, I just looked at Pete and I was like, ‘Man, the average American dude is very proud.’ He was just like a symbol of hope, because he was one of the boys. Just one of the guys in the basement.”

LOLz! Gotta do it for the Average Pete Joe, or something, right?! Like we noted up top, the Midnight in the Switchgrass actor saw it all, too — even being around for the whole “Big D**k Energy” thing!

The rapper explained more about that one, clearly remembering those 2018 times fondly:

“I was around for the whole creation of that term. That was an interesting time. That was kind of when I was crashing at their [Pete and Ariana’s] apartment in New York, when they were together. We would step on the streets and everyone would [look at him].”

Yeah, that was an interesting time, indeed… for many reasons! We can only imagine what it must have been like to be right near the short-lived power couple as it all played out!

Kelly didn’t hesitate in showing his closeness to the SNL star, adding this about their friendship through the whole Grande thing and all the way up to now:

“I don’t have any siblings, you know, so when you see someone, like, Pete [has issues], that’s like my little brother [and] he’s like my best friend, too, but also like a little brother. You have the opportunity to live the dynamic of having a sibling. I was an only child, so obviously to me that’s like the dream, having a brother or sister — and Pete’s like that for me.”

Awww! That’s actually very sweet!

Of course, things didn’t work out for Davidson and the Scream Queens alum, who split almost exactly two years ago now. And just as both of them have since moved on, so too has MGK — with Fox! Always one to needle and prod his celebrity guests on air, the 66-year-old Stern directly called out Kelly over his intentions with the Transformers actress, saying:

“You’re gonna get married, I think. That’s my prediction. You’re gonna marry Megan. I think this is gonna happen, and I think Pete’s gonna be your best man. Am I correct?”

Wow! Just, uh, let it all hang out there, ya know?!

Still, MGK wasn’t thrown by it at all, replying:

“Whoa, that’s cool. Yeah, I’m down with that.”

And Kelly opened up more about love-at-first-sight with his now-girlfriend, too, explaining how he immediately connected with the actress the very first time he laid eyes upon her:

“I didn’t know what that was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’ It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

And yet, here we are! Right, Perezcious readers?!

BTW, we’ve got one more (ridiculous) MGK quote from the Stern interview for ya, where the musician recalled a moment right before he needed to leave Fox for work right in the middle of a hurricane warning:

“It sounds crazy but we talked to this tree. … I asked this tree, ‘You gotta move this hurricane. I have to have one more day with this person. I can’t leave early.’ I felt like the whole universe at that point could feel … that I was fighting for love. I woke up the next day and the hurricane was over.”

Uhhh… OK!

What do U make of MGK’s interview with the talk radio legend, Perezcious readers?! Crazy tree quote aside, there’s some pretty sweet stuff in there, ya know?! Watch some of it (below)!

Give us your take on everything: sound OFF about MGK, Megan, Pete, and Ariana Grande all down in the comments (below)!!!

