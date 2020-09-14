Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Movie Gets Shut Down After 2 People Test Positive For COVID-19

Uh oh! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have just taken a big step forward in their relationship, but production on their film has come to a complete stop after two people involved tested positive for coronavirus.

As you’re likely aware, the couple met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass earlier this year in Puerto Rico, though filming had to be paused in March due to the pandemic. In July, cast and crew were finally able to pick things back up again after proper COVID protocols were put in place to protect everyone on set, a rep from The Pimienta Film Co. told TMZ.

However, they weren’t totally foolproof considering two people did come back with positive test results.

Apparently, they were asymptomatic and immediately quarantined after receiving their results, but it halted production regardless. Now, director Randall Emmett is hoping to resume filming in Santa Barbara, California within the next few weeks, complete with even stricter precautions in place. Who tested positive is not clear at this time.

Speaking of Emmett, the new couple sat down with the him and fiancée Lala Kent for an episode of their podcast Give Them Lala … With Randall, and spoke all about their first meeting, bond as “twin flames,” and more.

The recently separated mother of three shared:

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he [Randall] was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh.'”

The 49-year-old asked in response:

“Really?”

The Jennifer’s Body star continued:

“Yeah, because I knew — I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set.”

Kelly, real name Colson Baker, didn’t seem as confident in their initial meeting, but did remember “waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day… to catch one glimpse of eye contact.” Cute!!

His now-GF explained their connection:

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Let’s hope that’s the only thing they’re feeling on set! And hopefully no others come back with a positive test result, too.

[Image via Randall Emmett/Instagram.]