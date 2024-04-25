Machine Gun Kelly Chooses PAIN Over Saying Anything ‘Mean’ About Taylor Swift! Watch!

Machine Gun Kelly won’t badmouth Taylor Swift — not even if it’ll save him from eating an extremely spicy chicken wing!

The Bloody Valentine singer appeared on Hot Ones Versus Wednesday with rapper Trippie Redd. At one point in the episode, Trippie asks MGK to burn a bridge with pal Travis Kelce and say “three mean things” about his girlfriend or eat a wing doused in hot sauce. His answer? The musician looked directly at the camera and basically said, HECK NO! He refuses to trash-talk her!

Related: Matty Healy’s Mom HILARIOUSLY Reacts To Taylor Swift’s TTPD!

First, Machine Gun Kelly says Taylor is “very nice” to him. And second, he doesn’t want to face the wrath of the Swifties! The Nerve actor explained:

“Ladies and gentlemen, you’ve got to be out of your motherf**king mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase. Also, Taylor is a saint and very nice to me. And Travis is my bro.”

Fear first. Love second. LOLz!

Trippie joked that MGK should “kiss her feet while” he’s at it. However, the pop-punk artist doubled down, saying:

“Bro, she’s very nice. She’s very, very nice.”

Can you blame him for not wanting to face her fans? So many people are ride or die for Taylor, and they won’t hesitate to get revenge on her behalf when someone crosses her! Just ask Kim Kardashian!

Anyway, MGK ended up eating the chicken wing — while singing a bit of the chorus to Taylor’s I Knew You Were Trouble. And it was so spicy he seemed to get sick and shed a tear afterward! Oof. Unfortunate — but worth it to avoid an angry fandom! Watch the hilarious interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via The Graham Norton Show/First We Feast/YouTube]