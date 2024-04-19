OMG! Taylor Swift Fans Come For Kim Kardashian By The Thousands In Her IG Comments After TTPD Drops! 

It’s a bad day to be Kim Kardashian right now…

Taylor Swift finally dropped her new double album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday. Fans assumed the project would be mostly about her breakup with Joe Alwyn — or even her rebound with Matty Healy. And it is, but also… There’s a lot more to it! The singer surprised fans when they first listened to the song thanK you aIMee and realized it’s a diss track all about Kim!

Their beef is the stuff of legend, of course. It started years ago when Kim released a secretly recorded phone call between Taylor and her then-husband Kanye West! The edited tape make it look like the songstress gave the rapper permission to include offensive and misogynistic lyrics about her in his 2016 song Famous. The pop star repeatedly insisted she never approved of Ye calling her a “bitch.” Eventually, the unedited conversation came out and vindicated the musician. However, the damage was done. Hundreds called her a liar and flooded her social media accounts with snake emojis. As Taylor told Time, this “career death” after the “fully manufactured frame job” from Kim and Kanye made her go into hiding in the UK.

While Kim has tried to move on from the drama, Taylor is unwilling to let it go — at least in her art. No one can blame her, especially as we later found out the television personality never apologized for her actions! Tay first fired back at Kanye and the SKIMS creator through Reputation. But now she’s slamming Kim once again through the new track off TTPD. And she did not hold back, calling “Aimee” a high school bully! She said:

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F**k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Damn! Listen to thanK you aIMee if you haven’t yet (below):

Of course, Swifties immediately knew Taylor wrote this about Kim. And many fans decided to get a little bit of revenge for their queen. They remembered the snake emojis and returned the favor and flooded the comments section of The Kardashians star’s most recent posts with the title and lyrics of the song — just like when they bombarded her with snakes and Look What You Made Me Do GIFs after the Time interview! People even stormed the comments of her birthday post for Kourtney Kardashian! Yeesh. Check it out (below):

Oof!!

Just like Taylor, her fans don’t forgive and forget! And they gave Kim a taste of her own medicine… again! The mom of four has not reacted to the song or comments yet. But considering Kim didn’t the last time this happened, we probably shouldn’t expect her to say anything now. Never say never, though. She could get fed up with the situation and decide to address Taylor’s grievance — or perhaps even apologize?!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

