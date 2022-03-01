Madonna Ruined Iconic Friendship With Sandra Bernhard By Hooking Up With Her Girlfriend, Claims Isaac Mizrahi!

Well, this is a new layer to the story!

For years now, Madonna and her former friend Sandra Bernhard have battled it out in the headlines over what really led to the demise of their friendship. The singer and Roseanne alum were practically attached at the hip in the ‘80s and ‘90s until their abrupt fallout in 1992. It’s never really been clear what happened between the two… until (maybe) now.

In a new episode of Hot Takes & Deep Dives, Isaac Mizrahi, one of Sandra’s closest friends, opened up about the celebrity feud and shared some shocking new details!

According to the fashion designer, the Queen of Pop struck up an affair with Sandra’s then-girlfriend Ingrid Casares, and the scandal tore the friendship to shreds! Reflecting on the first time he met the Material Girl in the early ‘90s, Isaac revealed that he wasn’t sure where the women’s friendship was headed, explaining:

“I wasn’t sure what Madonna was up to with Sandra.”

More specifically, he was trying to determine who Madonna was after romantically, because apparently sparks were flying all over the place:

“I know that Madonna is pansexual… and I guess I couldn’t tell what was going on between them. I couldn’t tell if they were having an affair or whether Madonna was after Sandra’s girlfriend, who was beautiful, this girl called Ingrid.”

Ingrid, a nightclub owner, became a regular in the press thanks to her friendships with dozens of A-listers, including Madonna, Sandra, Tommy Mottola, and way more. In the past, Ingrid claimed that Sandra cut ties with the pop star after she wasn’t included in Madonna’s infamous book Sex, but Isaac has some heated thoughts on that:

“That’s not true. The truth is Sandra was betrayed because Madonna had an affair with Ingrid.”

Oh, damn! An affair would be a solid reason to break up a friendship…

Mizrahi also insisted that the actress “couldn’t care less” about the book, dishing a not-so-subtle diss, saying:

“None of us really thought much of that book. That book was, you know, a little bit forced, a little bit contrived.”

Elaborating on those cheating claims, the designer continued:

“The truth was, Madonna and Ingrid had a thing and Ingrid was dating Sandra at the time and that’s what hurt Sandra. Not the book.”

He then went on to slam Madonna’s lax attitude towards relationships, suggesting:

“I think Madonna has a different idea of what it means to have sex with somebody, what it means to be in a relationship with somebody. I don’t think she thought she was doing anything terrible. She was just responding to an erotic…”

Isaac repeated these salacious comments during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, as well. So he seems to be coming clean about the gossip! You can listen to him rehash the story on Bravo (below)!

Style icon @IsaacMizrahi shares the real reason why Madonna & Sandra Bernhard fell out as friends. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/ZS8YPaUxex — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) February 24, 2022

As Perezcious readers will recall, in December, Sandra opened up about the controversy in a different episode of Hot Takes & Deep Dives. At the time, she claimed that the fame surrounding Madonna was too much to be around, sharing:

“I didn’t really like that level of visibility and having to work it constantly.”

The Hudson Hawk star added:

“We all as performers work it to a certain degree, but I’m a very improvisational person, on stage and in my life, and I don’t like being tied down in having to be a certain way for my image.”

She seemed to blame Madonna for the lost connection, though not for the same reasons as her bestie is now sharing today. She noted:

“What I tried to impart in our friendship is, ‘I’m really your friend, I’m not just somebody that’s passing through.'”

Bernhard believed Madonna trusted her, but that didn’t last long.

“And I guess for a while we had a real friendship, but it’s hard for somebody like her. She doesn’t really want somebody around who reflects too much of who she is. Therefore, her relationships just don’t last.”

Ouch…

Shortly after the interview made headlines, Ingrid took to Twitter to blast her ex-girlfriend for the supposedly fake explanation, arguing:

“What a liar!! @SandraBernhard! She wasn’t asked to be in the Sex book and got pissed. (Like the girl who didn’t get picked on the dodgeball team in high school and still holds a resentment). Madonna has had the same friends for over 30 years!”

Interestingly, the musician’s brother Christopher Ciccone has claimed that his sister’s one real friend over the years has been Casares, telling Dallas Voice in 2008 that Ingrid was Madonna’s “only real buddy.” Hmm. Clearly, some real dramatic s**t went down in the friend group for things to be this complicated all these years later!!

Thoughts on all this, Perezcious readers? Are you buying Isaac’s claims?

