Madonna Calls It Quits With Her 28-Year-Old BF Ahlamalik Williams After 3 Years Of Dating!

It’s over between Madonna and her 28-year-old beau Ahlamalik Williams!

According to The Sun, the 63-year-old pop sensation has apparently told her friends that she’s single again as the pair had decided to call it quits after three years of dating. A source claimed she and Ahlamalik ended things amicably but had been “on and off” for a while now:

“Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split. She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family. Things have been on and off with Ahlamalik for a while. There’s a lot of love but for now they have decided to separate.”

The insider continued:

“They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings but they are at different places with their lives. They spent months together on tour and in lockdown, but now he has moved out of her home. With them both working on other things, it was hard to keep their romance alight.”

While Madonna has not commented on the split news, she seemingly alluded to it on Instagram. She posted a cryptic quote that read:

“Karma said: when somebody in your life is not right for you….god will continuously use them to hurt you until you become strong enough to let them go.”

Hmm… That is pretty telling!

In case you didn’t know, the duo first met when he worked on her Rebel Heart tour in 2015. They later sparked romance rumors in 2019 when they were spotted getting cozy together on her hotel balcony in Miami.

Reactions? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Madonna/Instagram]