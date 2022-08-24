Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent Time With Her Ex In Montana! Yes, THAT EX!!!

The Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock story continues…

As you know, Kelly finalized her divorce from her ex-husband in January of this year. The pair have had quite a history of legal agreements, spousal payments, and we have definitely heard all too much about the Montana ranch — but it would seem they’re finally getting along. Well, at least enough to spend some time together!

The Stronger singer revealed to Today on Tuesday she made her way back to the aforementioned ranch to spend some quality time with her 8-year-old daughter River Rose and 6-year-old son Remington Alexander! She said she and her family spent “the whole summer in the mountains” after a “rough” few years:

“It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute. I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”

Aw! Sounds like she had a lot of fun getting back to nature! Probably most shocking to note, though, the Since U Been Gone musician casually added that “dad” was with them on the trip:

“The kids were with me and with their dad. It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana so, it was the first time I think my kids felt more centered as well.”

Whoa.

This comes as a huge surprise to anyone that’s been keeping up with their messy divorce. From Brandon accusing Kelly of spying on him to her fighting to evict him from the ranch property — it’s been quite the chain of events to keep up with. We guess she didn’t mind him coming back to the Montana ranch for the summer?

Maybe settling the past will finally help Clarkson get back into making music, too! If you recall, the 40-year-old previously mentioned on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese in July writing music is ‘the hardest thing to navigate’ in her life right now:

“It’s been the hardest thing to navigate. I’ve never had this difficult of a project. It’s one of those things where I’m a human and I’m going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it’s been like, two years and not easy with kids.”

Hopefully the exes have finally put their differences behind them and are on good terms for the sake of their children and careers. We wish the best to Kelly and her family!

