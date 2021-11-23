Malcolm X's Daughter Malikah Shabazz Found Dead In Brooklyn Home

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of late civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn home, just days after the two men convicted for her father’s assassination were exonerated. She was 56.

Despite the eerie timing, according to TMZ, law enforcement does not suspect any foul play. Shabazz was reportedly found face-down on the floor in her living room by her daughter on Monday. Her cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

Just last week, 83-year-old Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam (who died in 2009) were exonerated after a decades-long investigation into her father’s’s 1965 death. Phil Bertelsen, the director and producer of the new Netflix documentary, Who Killed Malcolm X?, told TMZ it was an emotional moment when Aziz found out he was cleared of the accusations.

Malikah was one of Malcolm’s six children he shared with his late wife Betty Shabazz. She and her twin sister Malaak were born months after their father was killed. We will be thinking of Shabazz’s family and friends as they mourn this untimely loss. R.I.P.

