Maluma Welcomes Daughter With Girlfriend Susana Gomez!

Maluma is officially a daddy! Like, of a child! HA!
The Según Quién singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a carousel of black and white photos announcing the arrival of his first child, babygirl Paris Londoño Gomez. He wrote in Spanish:
“On March 9th at 8:23 a.m. the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gomez was born. Thank you for all your congratulatory messages and well wishes.”
Awww! A little Pisces!
He then shifted focus to his girlfriend Susana Gomez, gushing:
“Susana.. Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment.”
SO sweet! He concluded:
“I love them”
In the first photo, little baby Paris held onto his finger, while the second showed the 30-year-old kissing Susana in the delivery room. The third was a selfie with his new baby laying on his chest. Scroll through (below):
So adorable! Congratulations to the happy family!
Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!
