Man Arrested After Secretly Living In Chicago Airport For 3 MONTHS -- Claims He Feared COVID!

Someone’s back to paying rent…

After three months of living inside Chicago O’Hare airport, Aditya Singh was arrested this weekend after United employees finally discovered him! According to the airport, the California native was using a stolen staff member’s credentials to sneak around the facility undetected. This gave him access to employee-only zones to hideout in.

Singh claims he was afraid to fly due to the coronavirus, yet he had arrived to the airport by plane in October 2020. So, we’re not so sure how camping out in a such a busy place like this would calm anyone’s COVID fears?? Even secure zones like the restricted areas he gained access to must have been heavily trafficked!

It was the 36-year-old’s interaction with fellow passengers that allowed him to survive in O’Hare for so long, too! Aditya was apparently given food and water to survive by other people.

If your head is spinning from this confusing tale, so too is the judge’s, allegedly.

The arrested college graduate with a master’s degree in hospitality (we kid you not!) has been charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of the airport as well as misdemeanor theft. His bail is set at $1,000, but even if he manages to pay it before his next court date later this month, he’ll be stuck in Chi-Town even longer. The airport dewller has since been banned from the airport for the near future.

Thoughts on this wild arrest, Perezcious readers? Might be time to re-watch The Terminal, if you ask us…

[Image via Cook County Sheriff’s Office]