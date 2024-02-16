Marcus Jordan Got HEATED At Real Housewives Of Miami Reunion: ‘So Bad’

Larsa Pippen‘s on-and-off boyfriend (or possibly fiancée?) Marcus Jordan did not have kind words to say during The Real Housewives of Miami reunion! Or at least behind the scenes…

According to Page Six, insiders revealed the 33-year-old son of Michael Jordan got very heated backstage and shared some eyebrow-raising opinions about the women while taping the reunion episode. But don’t expect a showdown between Marcus and the ladies of RHOM over the matter to be a part of the reunion subsequently!

Apparently, none of the women knew about the outburst until after filming wrapped! One source said:

“The women did not hear what Marcus said backstage, and didn’t even know about the incident until after the reunion taped. But it was captured, and the ladies have been made aware of it.”

While we don’t know what went down exactly, another insider claimed the moment was “so bad” it would “change the cast’s opinion” of him if it got out! Whoa! What did he say?!

Again, we have no clue what happened. It’s also unclear if he went off about anyone specifically on the show, such as Larsa, Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton. However, what we do know is the outlet noted Marcus had “very strong reactions” to what was said at the reunion — which caused him to make the nasty comments about the RHOM cast and show backstage.

Is this the reason Larsa and Marcus broke up for a few days before getting back together? Did she find out what he said about the cast, got mad, and dumped him briefly? Was the former college basketball player’s “bad” comments about her? Hmm…

Fortunately, Julia spilled some tea about the situation! She teased on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday about the drama with Marcus:

“I’m wondering if it’s true what he said about all of us, horrible things about all of [the] women.”

Then, on Reality Checked with host Dorinda Medley, she even hinted at having heard what remarks Marcus made during the reunion! She shared:

“When I saw the news two days ago about the breakup, I started rethinking Marcus, who seems, you know, first impression as a very kind, gentle man, and that’s what I thought of him up until actually now, because I remembered some things I’ve heard he said on the reunion and few people actually heard it, which was absolutely horrible, you know?”

When asked if what Marcus said was “horrible” to her, to Larsa, or in “general,” Julia replied:

“In general. And it’s something that stuck with me, and I don’t look at him the same way anymore because he actually said it and it made me rethink who he is as a person.”

Uh oh…

That does not sound good! Whether Bravo plans to air the massive outburst is unknown. However, fans will want to see the incident without a doubt! If the network was smart, they would make sure to include the moment with Marcus in the episode, especially if he was on mic. But if they don’t, it sounds like everyone is still in for an intense RHOM reunion this year! Better prepare yourselves, fans!

Reactions? Do you plan to watch the reunion now? Drop ‘em in the comments below!

