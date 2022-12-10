Maren Morris Slams Meghan Markle Haters In New TikTok Video -- WATCH!

Maren Morris loves following the history of the royal family — and it’s clear she knows a lot about it. But she is not here for all the hate!

The 32-year-old country crooner took to TikTok on Friday afternoon to open up a bit about the situation going on with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, their Netflix documentary series has given them a new voice and a unique perspective since stepping back from a difficult royal experience. But that doesn’t mean it’s all smooth sailing!

Like a lot of people, the country music songstress has taken quite a bit of interest in this tale. And her new TikTok video didn’t disappoint. First, she captioned the post like this:

“The monarchy fascination continues…”

And then the Middle singer kicked off her vid with a teaser about what was to come:

“I do have some questions.”

For one, in the two-minute clip, she railed against the “profound hatred” directed specifically at Meghan.

Reflecting on how much of that hate appeared to be coming from other women, the Chasing After You singer said:

“This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically — mostly coming from women, I have to say — it’s unfathomable to me. People are saying, ‘oh, a woman should never take a man away from his family. That’s all that this is.’ Um, have you seen this family?”

Not a bad point!

Next, it was time for a history lesson. Maren spoke about the abdication of King Edward VIII back in the 1930s in order to marry Wallis Simpson. She also lamented the poor treatment of Princess Margaret, calling it “one of the saddest” experiences in British royal family history:

“[He] left the family because they would not allow him to marry the woman he loved because she had been divorced. When they didn’t allow Princess Margaret to marry Peter Townsend, she did not leave the family, but I kind of wish she had.”

Ugh…

The My Church singer — who also copped to being a big fan of The Crown — also added this tidbit bout Princess Diana:

“When we talk about Princess Di, she didn’t leave her children, but she left the family.”

Still, it kept coming back to Meghan.

Morris wondered why the 41-year-old former Suits star and her 38-year-old husband were treated so poorly in the press for so long before stepping down from senior royal family roles in 2020.

Maren explained:

“I just don’t [understand it]. I never have. But people have been annoyed by royals or a particular person in the royal family for centuries.”

And the Detour recording artist finished with a flourish:

“I’ve never been nor will be royal or have that kind of duty thrust upon me. … This all feels very pointed at one woman, as it mostly always has [been] in history.”

Damn.

Ch-ch-check out the entire video (below):

Wow!

Very interesting!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

