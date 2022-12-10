Lindsie Chrisley Reveals What Made Her Most 'Heartbroken And Devastated' About Parents' Prison Sentences

Lindsie Chrisley is recalling one of the most difficult moments she experienced in the wake of her parents’ federal prison sentences on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Of course, Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, in federal prison earlier this month. That followed their convictions over the summer on the charges. Now, their family has been dealing with the aftermath. And it hasn’t been easy.

Lindsie appeared on the most recent episode of reality TV veteran Kailyn Lowry‘s Coffee And Convos podcast released late this week. During their chat, the 33-year-old star opened up about an unfortunate incident she experienced after going out to get food with her family the day after those prison sentences were handed down in November.

Explaining to Kailyn what happened when she went to a pizza place near her home with her 7-year-old son Jackson, Lindsie said there was a woman there sitting with her husband. The two were “loudly” talking about her parents’ recent trials and subsequent sentencing experiences.

Lindsie explained how the woman pointed to her and said:

“That’s one of them.”

The momma was crushed that she was now a focal point in this controversy. However, Lindsie told Kailyn that — at first — she didn’t want to cause a scene or address the unsettling discussion:

“I hang my head because I’m not going to engage like this. My parents were just sentenced the day before. I’m heartbroken and devastated. I’m just trying to get pizza and take my kid to a place where he can go and play games and it is like a quiet, little, private place, a local little restaurant.”

The couple kept talking, though. Eventually, Lindsie decided to go over and let them know she didn’t appreciate their discussion being held so publicly and so loudly:

“I finally picked my head up and said, ‘if you please, would save the conversation for somewhere else because I am their child, we’re a real family and this is their grandchild that’s sitting right there.'”

This has definitely been a trying time for the Chrisley fam. Todd and Julie’s sentences are no joke, either. Federal prison is a serious thing. And now, the reality TV fam’s famous offspring must pay (some of) the social price too. Still, Lindsie clearly felt it was important to stand up for her family. Would U have done the same?

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time Lindsie spoke about her parents’ prison futures. Appearing on another podcast called The Southern Tea earlier this week, the 33-year-old momma explained:

“I will say that my worst times of day are in the morning when I first wake up, and at night when I go to bed because those are the two times that I’m alone, and I’m just like, alone there in my thoughts. I can’t help but think it’s almost like a countdown, I guess, because the time is limited. So that has been really, really hard. Being in my Bible, staying faithful to church, being around people that genuinely make me happy, [I have been] focusing on the things that I can control and not focusing on the things that I can’t.”

Tough times, indeed.

